Arc Usa Aluminum Tamale Steamer Pot Stock Pot With Steamer Rack & Steamer Tube Wooden Handle Silver 12 Quart

ARC high-quality aluminum stock pot. Install the steaming rack and steam pipe when in use, which can be used as a steamer to cook food, after installation, the steam pipe can transfer heat from to the upper layer of food, so that the food is heated more evenly; after removing the steaming rack, it can also be used as a soup pot Or fried pot. In addition to being suitable for foods like tamale or crawfish that need to be steamed, it can also be a soup pot or fried pot for chicken frying or fried frying. The handle made of wood is safe and anti-scalding, the wooden handle design is easy to use and does not hurt your hands. 12QT / 20QT / 32QT are available in three different sizes. The lightweight and portable stock pot can not only meet your kitchen cooking needs, but also can become the best cookware for your outdoor camping. (Please note: This pot is suitable for gas stoves, burning stoves and butane stoves. It cannot be used for microwave ovens, induction cookers and dishwashers.) Capacity: 12 Quarts