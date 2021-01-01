US WW2 Naval vessel U.S.S. Missouri Apparel Co. American World War 2 Naval Battleship USS Missouri Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a WW2 history nerd? Do you follow American WW2 Naval Development? Was your grandfather an WW2 Sailor or WW2 Veteran? Are you a fan of US Battleships? This makes a great gift design! Makes a fantastic Veterans Day or Memorial day apparel. United States World War 2 Naval Battleship USS Missouri gift makes great US military apparel! The USS Missouri was a major ship in WW2 and a marvel of Engineering. Makes a great gift for any student of Military History! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only