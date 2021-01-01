From u.s. pride furniture, corp.
US Pride Furniture Victoria Contemporary Button Tufted Faux Leather Platform Bed, White/Black, Queen
The unique and gentle curved rails of this platform bed are upholstered in faux leather finished in white. Sturdy wood construction ensures that this elegant and sleek bed set lasts for years to come.Set includes: Headboard, railsMaterials: Faux leather, woodFinish: Black and whiteUpholstery materials: Faux leatherUpholstery color: Black and whiteUpholstery fill: PVC foamModern styleCurved railsSturdy structureDimensions:Queen: 38 inches high x 68 inches wide x 98 inches deepEastern king: 38 inches high x 83 inches wide x 98 inches deepCalifornia king: 38 inches high x 80 inches wide x 102 inches deepMattress, box springs and bedding (comforter, sheets, pillows, etc.) are NOT includedNote: Each piece of furniture ships via White Glove Delivery. Two professional furniture movers will deliver the furniture directly to the room of your choice (including carrying it up two flights of stairs), set it up where you choose, and remove the packaging materials.Please Note: Our White Glove service only includes 15 minutes of assembly, with no use of tools. If a product page indicates that assembly is required (such as on dining tables, chairs, desks, beds, etc.) assembly will be your responsibility.Please note: This order will be shipped via Freight carrier and our Oversized Item Delivery/Return policy will apply. Please click here for more information.