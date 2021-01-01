US American Flag Morel Mushroom Hunting Weightlifting Squats Premium T-Shirt

US flag patriotic mycology design for anyone with a passion for foraging mushrooms, mushroom collecting, mushroom hunting and more. Great for anyone who loves to go to the gym and workout, is into health and fitness, and who also loves mushrooming! Are you a bodybuilding, interested in bodybuilding, powerlifting, or just like working out? This cool design is a neat choice for anyone who lifts weights, be it a novice or experience weight lifter. Take it to the gym for your next weight lifting session. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.