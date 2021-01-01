Ursa Double LED Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Iron - (302507-1001)

The Ursa Double LED Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge is a large scale, statement-worthy addition to spaces. With a robust coastal outdoor finish that resists some of the harshest environmental conditions, this durable design features thick panels of seeded glass that are set in front of a rectangular backplate for a layered look. A wide central band houses the energy-efficient light sources that illuminate this crisp design. Bold and beautiful, this wall sconce playfully lights up the captured bubbles along the glass reminiscent of stars to give a decorative and dimensional touch to surroundings. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting