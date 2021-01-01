Urbana 17"x17" Raised Square Planter Slate - Vita

Distinctive design and effortless functionality, the Urbana 18x18 Raised Planter delivers a sophisticated aesthetic to any home, business or outdoor space. Ideal for growing herbs or displaying decorative plants and flowers. Crafted from a never before seen material that offers the natural look of wood, but with the lightweight durability of composite. It’s BPA and phthalate free, ensuring healthy, safe food production and a long product lifespan. Boards slide into posts easily and conveniently and assembly can be completed quickly, with minimal tools and labour. Color: Slate.