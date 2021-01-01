Urbana Plastic Elevated Planter
Description
Features:Product Type: Elevated PlanterLocation: Outdoor Use OnlyMaterial: Plastic;CompositeMaterial Details: Unique blend of high-grade polymers (vinyl) that are BPA and phthalate free. Posts are made from aNodized aluminum.Material Details: Vinyl Compsite - BPA free and food safeWood Species: Subject/Theme: Color: BrownShape: RectangularCapacity: 5.6Drainage Holes: YesDrill Holes: NoDrain Plug Included: NoSelf Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: NoWith Wheels: NoGalvanized: NoRust Resistant: YesFrost Resistant: YesWeather Resistant: YesWeather Resistant Details: Vinyl is weatherproofWeather Resistant Details: Vinyl is weatherproofPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: N/ACover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseUV Resistant: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: Style AgnosticDS Secondary Product Style: SpecialtyQuality Score: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 40Overall Width - Side to Side: 41Overall Depth - Front to Back: 31Planter Base Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 39.5Interior Width - Side to Side: 37Interior Depth - Front to Back: 21Hang Length - End to End: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 55Maximum Railing Width: Overall Height with Stand: 39.5Overall Height with Stand: Overall Width with Stand: 37Overall Width with Stand: Overall Depth with Stand: 21Overall Depth with Stand: Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesInstallation Required : NoEstimated Time to Set Up: Suggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 10 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: