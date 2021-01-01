From bogs
Bogs Urban Walker
Tackle the city head on with the BogsÂ® Urban Walker. 100% waterproof, hand-lasted rubber upper for added durability. Four-way stretch Neo-Tech inner bootie delivers comfort. Contoured EVA sockliner with Aegis odor protection helps feet stay fresh and comfortable. Slip-on style with pull tab and side goring for easy on and off. Enhanced rubber outsole provides maximum traction to help you stay steady on your feet. Comfort rated to -20Â°F. 100% vegan. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.