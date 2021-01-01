From couristan

Couristan URBAN SHAG 9 x 12 White Light Grey Abstract Area Rug in Off-White | U0170770092123T

Description

Introducing the timeless Urban Shag collection. This collection has rich culture feels with an added touch of sophistication and artistry. Featuring contemporary solids, casual motifs and a neutral palette which makes it easy to mix and match; cool color-ways include white, navy, mink, light grey and light blue. This chic yet functional shag collection will amplify existing decor and take it to the next level by adding a luxurious layer of texture. Power-Loomed of 100% heat-set Courtron polypropylene, Urban Shag's high pile was designed to reduce tracking and shading, while offering an ultra-soft feel with lasting quality that will make your guest feel cozy and at ease. Whether you're looking to balance contemporary styled furnishings, add softness to a room or create a calming atmosphere, Urban Shag is perfectly versatile for all types of decor; it is guaranteed to blend right in. This collection comes in a variety of sizes, giving you many options to pick the perfect fit for your desired space. Couristan URBAN SHAG 9 x 12 White Light Grey Abstract Area Rug in Off-White | U0170770092123T

