From bover

Urban Pendant Light by Bover - Color: Cream - Finish: Chrome - (D410332506CU)

$5,516.50 on sale
($6,490.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Urban Pendant Light provides diffused ambient illumination. The drum shade diffuser is made from hand wrapped polyester ribbon. The ribbon is wrapped onto a polished-chrome iron frame. The light is then diffused by the ribbon and frosted glass top and bottom diffusers. Founded in 1996, Bover is a modern lighting company based in Barcelona, Spain, with a U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta. Drawing upon Spanish culture, creativity and innovation, their designs have clean, smooth forms and are assembled by hand from locally-sourced materials. From the elegant and dramatic Siam Collection to outdoor offerings like the Fora Outdoor Wall Sconce with its casual, open-weave shade, their European lighting collection is graceful and timeless. Shape: Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Chrome

