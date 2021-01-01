From modern forms
Urban Outdoor Wall Light by Modern Forms - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (WS-W1110-BK)
Defined by its classic silhouette with a unique step baffle detail, the Urban Outdoor Wall Light will easily blend with the architecture of any home or building. Made from aluminum, this modern outdoor wall sconce is highly durable and sure to withstand harsh weather conditions. Housed within the top and bottom of the structure are the LED light sources, which when illuminated, cast crisp, bright light that is ideal for illuminating the ground as well as calling attention to the architectural details of a building. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Color: Matte. Finish: Black