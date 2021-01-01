Urban Loft Trestle LED Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: White (PLB0026-0A-RB-IW-001-L1)

The Urban Loft Trestle LED Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio provides radiant ample lighting while showcasing a stunning design, ideal for both residential and commercial applications. Functional components like pins and straps are elevated to decorative details, with the craftsman's work revealed through translucent steel finishes. The glass shade offers a translucent colorful effect when lit. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze