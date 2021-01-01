Urban Loft Parallel LED Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey (PLB0026-0B-GM-FG-001-L1)

The Urban Loft Parallel LED Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio gets its inspiration from the Arts and Crafts movement. This stunning LED Linear Suspension Light showcases functional components as decorative details. The glass shade offers a translucent colorful effect when lit. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Gunmetal