Urban Echo II by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (98463Z-17)

Urban Echo II by NW Art offers an attractive abstract depiction of big city atmosphere. Eccentric vertical stripes in diverse shapes and designs represent buildings, while a simple horizontal strike creates the impression of coastline, beneath which the buildings' reflections appear in a body of water. Pigment-based archival inks keep this Grace Popp giclÃ©e print looking vibrant for many years to come. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.