Urban Concrete Pendant Light by Diesel Living with LODES - Color: Pink - Finish: Textured - (502310 | 500506)

The Urban Concrete Pendant Light by Diesel Living with LODES balances clean lines and a solid surface in this piece inspired by the bollards found throughout urban landscapes. Made from spun metal, the dome-shaped shade of this piece is topped with a lifting hook and evokes the solid, heavy look of cement while remaining lightweight and flexible. Shaping an even layer of illumination down onto surroundings, this simple and handsome design is a versatile addition to spaces. Created for use in both public and private spaces, Diesel Living with Lodes lighting collections range from ultramodern to traditional. Steeped in Italian tradition, its collections are inspired by Italys most iconic locations to create inspiring fixtures loved by both designers and consumers. Diesel living lighting collections range from elegant glass pendants perfectly suited to contemporary interiors to brilliant table and floor lamps to eclectic outdoor lighting that combines durability with eye-catching style. Shape: Dome. Color: Pink.