Urban Accent Pillow by Ethnicraft - Color: Beige (10121035)
Add a prominent poof of comfort to your indoor living spaces with the Urban Accent Pillow from Ethnicraft. A square piece with inward-curving edges designed by self-taught sophisticate Dawn Sweitzer, its surface is woven in Belgium from a soft, strong blend of fabrics, surrounding a fill of duck feathers and contrasting darker and partial bands across its surface with a tightly stitched accent region amid the fluffy fibers. Ethnicraft has been building contemporary classics for the last twenty years. Sustainably sourced solid oak lay the metaphorical foundation of pieces that are as enduring aesthetically as they are structural. In-house designer Alain Van Havres guiding artistic instinct of imbuing a bit of emotion and a bit of the now into a more minimal, universal piece is one that all the designers at Ethnicraft employ for great and varied effect. Natural warmth permeates everything Ethnicraft makes, and their unique blend of style and material makes their furniture a well-suited match for a wide range of furnishing styles. Color: Beige.