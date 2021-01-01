Urbai 3.5-Inch Round Downlight Regressed Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Grey - (UR3EF-25222790S)

The Urbail Round Downlight Regressed Trim by Contrast Lighting presents itself as a bringer of monolithic light without a bulky or cumbersome form factor. The trim is built as a 3-and-a-half-inch round fixture thats offered in a plethora of different beams, color temperatures and the option of either frosted or clear lens to work in tandem with the integrated LED lamping inside. LEDs are energy-efficient and dimmable with electronic low-voltage dimmers. Fixture is damp rated for placement in bathrooms, hallways and kitchens. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Polar Grey