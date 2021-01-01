Urbai 4 Inch Square Shower LED Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (UR4HF-11222790L)

The Urbai 4 Inch Square Shower LED Trim from Contrast Lighting presents an intriguing mix of simple functionality and smooth contemporary style. Equally useful as either a single installation or when placed into a series of several for greater coverage, it sets a glass-capped lamp just under a flat, sharp-cornered frame. The design elements cooperate to soften the direct glare from the potent LED, shining down from above with a warm, soothing sparkle. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Matte White