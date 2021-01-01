From contrast lighting

Urbai 4 Inch Square Shower LED Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Satin Nickel - (UR4HC-13222790M)

$106.38
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Urbai 4 Inch Square Shower LED Trim from Contrast Lighting presents an intriguing mix of simple functionality and smooth contemporary style. Equally useful as either a single installation or when placed into a series of several for greater coverage, it sets a glass-capped lamp just under a flat, sharp-cornered frame. The design elements cooperate to soften the direct glare from the potent LED, shining down from above with a warm, soothing sparkle. Shape: Square. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com