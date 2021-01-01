Urbai 4 Inch Square Regressed Wall Wash LED Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (UR4KF-12BR112790L)

The Urbai 4 Inch Square Regressed Wall Wash LED Trim from Contrast Lighting boasts a contemporary design and a clean look. The wall wash technology allows the trim to sit flush with the ceiling for a minimalist, streamlined profile. A sleek square shape combined with a modern finish makes this fixture perfect for lighting the contemporary home. A simple shape and low-profile design allow the piece to shine on its own without distracting from other fixtures. Housing must be purchased separately. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel