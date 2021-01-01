Urbai 4 Inch Square Regressed LED Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (UR4JF-12BRAN3090M)

The Urbai 4 Inch Square Regressed LED Trim by Contrast Lighting presents a sleek study in contemporary design perfectly suited to brighten a variety of indoor environments. The fixture starts simply, setting a smooth square trim nearly flush with its mounting surface while surrounding a recessed angular shaft that rises to an integrated LED at its top. This clever arrangement results in energy-efficient lamping shining down from above, gentled by its glass shade and accented by a sheen of light reflected from the shafts interior. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel