NANA U'r Family Ring 1 to 9 Simulated Birthstones - 10k Rose Gold - Size 5 Stone 9

This ring comes with your choice of up to 9 birthstones. If you order an even number of birthstones your ring will contain 8 stones. If you order a ring with an odd number of birthstones, the ring will contain 9 stones. If you order 8 or 9 birthstones, the ring will be all simulated birthstones personalized just for you. If you order less than that full amount, there will be Swarovski Zirconia on either side creating a beautiful diamond look. The birthstones are always centered in the middle of thre ring.. If you order 1 birthstone, other 8 stones will be Swarovski Zirconia simulated diamond look. If you order 2 birthstone, other 6 stones will Swarovski Zirconia simulated diamond . If you order 3 birthstone the other 6 stones will be Swarovski Zirconia simulated diamond., etc.. Refer to the images for examples.This ring has a classic look. It is low profile so easy to wear when working or around children.A gift of Family Jewelry is truly a gift of love. It celebrates the lives of those she loves.This ring can be customized as a traditional Mother's Ring - or create your own special design.Elegant gift packaging included.