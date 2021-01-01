Uptown Mesh Oversized Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (LAB0019-16-FB-F-001-L1)

The Uptown Mesh Oversized Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio has a simple aesthetic but adds a strong presence to its environment with its size and uncompromising style. This product features a cylindrical, mesh shade that surrounds the lamp, giving it a wide berth, and lets dazzling light shine through the small holes in it. The durability of this pendant light comes from the shades steel construction, ensuring this piece is strong enough to withstand the test of time. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: White. Finish: Flat Bronze