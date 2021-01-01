Uptown Mesh Drum Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Matte - (CHB0019-18-BS-F-001-L1)

The Uptown Mesh Drum Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio boasts a unique woven steel mesh shade, transforming common material into elevated and functional urban-inspired art. Sophisticated and contemporary, this piece has the option of diffusing the soft glow of light through a frosted artisan glass lens or highlighting an exposed bulb without the diffuser. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Drum. Color: Clear. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver