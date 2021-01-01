Upland Outdoor Furniture 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Bistro Set With Swivel Arm Chair & Cushions-Bronze
Description
Features:?Weather Resistant?This Cast Aluminum Garden Furniture Set with an Anti-Rust Coating Surface for all Weather, no Fading, no Aging;?Fit an Umbrella?The 1.60 Inch Umbrella Hole in the Center of the Table can fit a Patio Umbrella (not included) for Convenient Shade and Cool Relaxation?Widely Used?Each Foot with Adjustable Height Anti-Slip Rubber Base to Fit Uneven Ground, Suitable for Decorating your Yard, Poolside, balcony, Garden and Porch?Easily Assembled?Heavy enough to avoid Blow Away, but Easy for an elder to move, easy to assemble according to the Installation Manual;Comfortably Seated with Cushions.Product Type: Bistro SetPieces Included: 3Number of People Set Accommodates: 2Chairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 2Chair Outer Frame Material: MetalChair Outer Frame Wood Species: Plastic Details: Woven Material: Weave Type: Weave Size: Inner Frame Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Chair Outer Frame Metal Type: AluminumExtruded Aluminum?: Chair Outer Frame Material Details: Chair Seat/Back Material: MetalChair Seat/ Back Material Details: Chair Seat / Back Wood Species: With Sling Back: NoTextilene Sling?: Chair Seat/Back Color: BrownChair Features: SwivelReclining: NoBench Seating Included: NoNumber of Benches Included: Table Material: MetalTable Material Details: Table Plastic Details: Kiln-Dried Ceramic?: Table Wood Species: No WoodTable Metal Type: AluminumTable Color: BrownTable Top Material: MetalTable Top Material Details: Table Top Plastic Details: Kiln-Dried Ceramic Table Top?: Table Top Wood Species: No WoodMosaic Tabletop: NoTable Top Color: BrownTable Shape: SquareTable Features: NoneTable Leaf Included: NoTable Leaf Storage: NoUmbrella Included: NoUmbrella Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Material Details: Fire Pit Included: NoFire Pit Construction Material: Fire Pit Stones Included: Fire Pit Fuel Type: Fire Pit BTU: Fire Pit Cover: Adjustable Flame: Gas Tank Storage: Fuel Conversion Kit Included: Fire Pit Grate Included: Cushions Included : YesUpholstery Material Composition: Upholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Color: Number of Cushions Included: 2Water-Repellent Finish: UV Protective Finish: Cushion Durability: Year Round Use of Cushion: Cushion Cover Closure Method: Detachable Cushion: Removable Cushion Cover: Machine-Washable (EU Only): Cushion Attachment Type: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: Compatible Cushion Part Number: Upholstered: YesLegal Documentation: Frame Durability: Rust ResistantPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCushion Fill Material: FoamCushion Fill Material Details: Polyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Cover Material: Solution Dyed: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Teak Finish: Table Included: YesAdjustable Levelers?: Number of Tables Included: 1DS Metallic: BronzeNumber of Pieces Included: 3DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Teak Country of Origin?: Wicker/Rattan UV Inhibitor?: Spefications:ADA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: EPA Pesticide Registration Number: California Pesticide (DPR) Registration Number: CAL TB 116 Compliant: