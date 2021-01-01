From usa toyz
Upholstered Wall Panels - Queen/Full Size Wall Mounted Headboards - Vintage Leather White Dove - Pack of 4 Panels (Each Individual Panel 30'x11.5')
Advertisement
THE CONCEPT- makes your design dreams possible with our upholstered headboard panels. Whether you are using just two boxes of panels to create a plush headboard or multiple boxes to create an even bigger impact, we guarantee a Panels transformation. PACKAGE DETAIL- Each box of panels includes 4 panels for a total height of 46'. Each individual panel is 11.5H and 39'W or 30'W, to fit a Twin, Full, Queen and King sized headboards. All mounting hardware included in package. NOTE: 1 box cannot be split in half to mount 2 panels high by 2 rows wide. You will need to purchase additional bottom brackets to support the panels from the second column. They are sold separately, you can find them by searching ASIN B073JTQGFZ on. SIMPLE INSTALLATION- Each box of panels takes approximately 5 minutes to install with our patented Simple Mount TM system. Our patented anchorless screws are designed with extra wide threads to grip the drywall so the panels are firmly held in place.