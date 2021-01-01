LUCID Upholstered Mid-Rise Headboard with Nailhead Trim Full XL, Black Platform, Full/Full

Upholstered with gorgeous linen-inspired fabric and available in Beige, Black, Charcoal, Cobalt, Pearl, and Stone color options The frame is made of solid Siberian Larch wood for high quality construction Headboard height adjusts in 2 inch increments ranging from 34 inches to 46 inches to accommodate most bed frames and bases Compatible with most bed frames or bases and comes with pre drilled legs, modification plates, and optional wall mounts This product is backed by a lifetime limited warranty, spot clean only