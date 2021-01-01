From baxton studio
Upholstered Chair Buff Beige - Baxton Studio
Revealing outstanding attention to detail via its white-streaked, distressed antiqued finish, our Nivernais Wood Traditional French Accent Chair will gain enthusiastic applause from discount-minded decorating divas. Bringing traditional style to the modern age, this accent chair pairs a genuine mindi-wood frame with Highly versatile neutral beige linen. Foam cushions provide comfort without sacrificing style. Dimensions: 37.5" High x 26" Wide x 21.5" Long; Seat: 19" High x 26" Wide x 18.25" Deep Pattern: Solid.