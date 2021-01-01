LUCID Upholstered Bed with Slats – Linen Inspired Fabric – No Box Spring Required – Compatible with Adjustable Bases Platform, Twin, Stone

Sturdy wood construction paired with a classic linen-inspired upholstery make this piece both stunning and functional Strategically spaced wooden slats provide even support for your mattress and eliminate the need for a box spring This frame is easy to assemble, only requires a Phillips-Head screwdriver and is compatable with all Lucid headboards Bed frame is available in five neutral colors: Charcoal, Stone, Cobalt, Black, and Pearl Shipped in a box and delivered right to your door and covered by a lifetime warranty