Cal Lighting UP-961/6-BS 1 Light Uni-Pack Mini Pendant with Multi Colored Shade Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Cal Lighting UP-961/6-BS 1 Light Uni-Pack Mini Pendant with Multi Colored Shade Features:Braided steel suspension with Glass shadeRequires (1) GY6.35 base 35 watt Halogen bulbLamping Technology:Bulb Base - GY6.35: A bi pin or ' bipin socket', the GY6.35 has a pin spread of 6.35 mm and is used mostly with halogen bulbs common for task lighting and landscape lighting.Compatible Bulb Types: GY6.35 Bulb Base uses primarily a Halogen but is also compatible as LED and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 35Wattage: 35Voltage: 120Height: 80"Width: 6.6"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Brushed Steel