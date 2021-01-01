From cal lighting
Cal Lighting UP-1072/6 1 Light Uni-Pack Mini Pendant with Blue Shade Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Cal Lighting UP-1072/6 1 Light Uni-Pack Mini Pendant with Blue Shade Features:Braided steel suspension with Glass shadeRequires (1) Medium (E26) base 60 watt Incandescent or Compact Fluorescent bulbLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Height: 79"Width: 5.5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Brushed Steel