Unvaxxed Freedom Over Coercion No Mandates Free Unvaxxed We Will Not Comply No Medical Tyranny Choice Choose Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Unvaxxed. Great for a march, rally, protest or just to make a statement for those who want to retain medical freedom, freedom of choice on what goes in their bodies and are against forced medicine, forced injections. We will not comply, no medical tyranny. You are unvaxxed because you choose freedom over coercion, no mandates. Perfect gift for patriots, patriotic supporters of freedom, independence, medical freedom, freedom to choose medicine, patriotism & are against medicine mandates, mandated injections. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only