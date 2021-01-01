Nemo Untitled Table Lamp/Spot Wall Sconce - Color: Black

Straightforward and precise. The Untitled Table Lamp/Spot Wall Sconce from Nemo is a contemporary, versatile, and dynamic product that upgrades offices, living rooms, and bedrooms alike. It was inspired by the kinetic and sculptural nature of articulated arms; Bernhard Osann crafted this product without wires or ropes to hoist the arm. Instead, its simple and deliberate construction features a minimalist aesthetic that complements a wide array of established motifs. Shape: Cylindrical. Finish: Black