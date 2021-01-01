From jeco inc.
Unscented Pillar Candle
This candle is made of 100% hand-poured paraffin wax, which allows it to burn effectively for a very long time. Available in two colors, It is also available in a range of sizes and sets, which can be chosen according to you need. Their wicks are lead-free and 100% cotton for a clean smoke-free burn. These quality pillar candles can be used with any decor whether it be a beautiful centerpiece for the holidays, an upscale romantic restaurant setting, unity candles for a wedding, or a relaxing spa atmosphere. Pillar candles set is also great to keep handy as emergency candles for those stormy days. Buy your pillar candle set today and brighten up any room in your home! Size: 4" H x 3" W x 3" D, Color: White, Pack Size: 1