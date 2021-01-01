From skechers work
SKECHERS Work Uno SR
With its sleek style, the SKECHERS Work Uno SR is the perfect lightweight work sneaker to wear for luxurious all-day comfort! Style number: 108021-BLK (Black) Lightweight work sneaker features a smooth, matte-finish synthetic upper with a classic lace-up closure for a perfect fit. Soft toe meets ASTM F2892-11 safety standards. Subtle Skechers logo detail throughout. Padded collar and tongue. Removable, Air-Cooled memory-foam insole provides long-term cushioning and bounce. Soft textile lining and insole helps mold to your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion with each step. Cushioned, lightweight midsole for flexible shock absorption. Slip-Resistant excellent traction rubber outsole meets ASTM F2913-19 safety standards. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.