Baxton Studio Unna 70-Inch Dark Brown Wood Tv Cabinet With 2 Sliding Doors And Drawer

Made of engineered wood Finish: Dark brown finish Has one drawer right below the two open shelves Has two shelving areas covered with the door on either side Metal silverware Durable vinyl legs.This Unna Dark Brown Wood TV Cabinet , from Baxton Studio, is not only extremely functional but also high on aesthetic appeal. It comes in a beautiful dark brown finish and offers you ample space to store all the paraphernalia you need in the entertainment room along with decor items. Sturdy as well as durable, this unit has a distinctive style and will be an excellent addition to the modern home. Made in Malaysia, the Unna requires assembly. To clean, wipe with a dry cloth.