Asmodee UNLOCK! Epic Adventures Cooperative Board Game
UNLOCK! Epic Adventures is a cooperative card game inspired by escape rooms. Across three new scenarios, players search rooms, combine objects, and solve puzzles! In The Seventh Screening, players must survive a showing of The Werewolf’s Final Night. Then, players will earn the right to learn under Master Li of the Gold Dragon Temple in The Dragon’s Seven Tests. And finally, Mission #07 tasks players with discovering the mole in the secret organization EAGLE. The free UNLOCK! companion app runs each scenario, providing atmospheric sounds and music, a timer, clues, offering hints, confirming successes, and more!