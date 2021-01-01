Unlit Red Berry/Pinecones Artificial Mixed Pine Christmas Garland - Wondershop

Get ready for winter shenanigans with the Unlit Red Berry/Pine Cones Artificial Mixed Pine Christmas Garland from Wondershop™. Featuring lush faux-pine leaves and adorned with pinecones and red berries, this decorative garland beautifully captures the spirit of the holiday season, making it a must-have addition to your seasonal decor. Designed with loops on each end for easy hanging, you can use it to decorate your hallways or doorways, or hang it above the mantel or behind the Christmas tree to fill your space with the joy of the festive season. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.