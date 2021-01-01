Universal Wireless Headphones In-Ear Earphones Stereo Sweatproof Earbuds for Sports Running Workout (Black)

Compatible with any mobile phones with functions, iPad and desktop computer. The desktop computer without function can be used by matching with the adapter. Superb sound quality headset for best stereo sound and superb bass sound. Clear high and low volume. DSP noise reduction. Voice prompt, stereo sound. Announce numbers when there is an incoming call. With the built-in mic you can easily take calls. Optimized for extra comfort and fit better, ease the problem of popping out, material to protect ears. Dust-proof and sweatproof. Perfect for sports, running, jogging and gym exercise.