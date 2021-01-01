Universal Round Saucer by Crescent Garden - Color: Orange - Finish: Brown - (A999033T)

The Universal Round Saucer by Crescent Garden is a must-have when watering houseplants in patio containers. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, it comes in stylish colors made to match the range of available planters. Constructed of rotation-molded polymer resin, it's super durable. Simply place one of these saucers under your potted plant to protect the floor beneath it. Home and decor will never be the same with the simple, minimalist and innovative designs from Crescent Gardens. Since 2000, Crescent Gardens has been offering a gorgeous variety of planters, pots and bowl in dazzling colors that can be left outside all year round. Able to weather the harsh outdoor elements, Crescent Garden planters resist cracking and fading--a fact that the company stands behind with their 10-year limited warranty. Color: Orange.