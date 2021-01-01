New Metro Design Universal Pouring Chute for Stand Mixer, Set of 1, Stainless Steel

The Universal Pouring Chute makes sure your ingredients go where you want them: into the bowl, not on the counter Patented design directs ingredients into the center of your mixing bowl, for more efficient and thorough mixing Made from high grade polished stainless steel; unlike plastic versions, ingredients will not stick to the pouring chute, but slide easily into the bowl; will not bend during the most rigorous use The Universal Pouring Chute fits most stainless steel mixer bowls except for the Kitchen Aid NSF Certified 5 QT; it does not work with glass bowls or bowls with a fluted or flared edge Dishwasher safe for fast and easy clean up, Weight: 0.46875 Pounds, Manufacturer: New Metro