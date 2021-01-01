From choose kindness acceptance inclusion anti bullying
Choose Kindness Acceptance Inclusion Anti Bullying Unity Day Tote Bag
Choose Kindness Acceptance Inclusion. Support Unity Day and National Bully Prevention Month by uniting for kindness, acceptance and inclusion to prevent bullying. Stand for anti-bully, prevent students from being bullied and against bullies at school. Perfect gift for an activist, agent of change who is making a difference with social change, activism, positivity. Stand united for a kinder, more accepting and inclusive world. Positive message that reminds us kindness matters and don't be a bully. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.