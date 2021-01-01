Unity Day Orange Kindness No Bullying Duck Merch Be Kind T-Shirt

Make it ORANGE and make it end! What are your true colors when it comes to showing that you believe that all youth should be safe from bullying? Come together in one giant ORANGE message of hope and support, WEAR AND SHARE ORANGE to color our nation. Unity Day is held during October, and orange is a color commonly identified with that month and season. It is also a color associated with safety and visibility. Everyone's involvement is important! This event goes beyond the school walls to community Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem