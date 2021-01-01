From together against bullying apparel
Unite For Kinder More Accepting And Inclusive World Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Make it ORANGE and make it end! What are your true colors when it comes to showing that you believe that all youth should be safe from bullying? Come together in one giant ORANGE message of hope and support, WEAR AND SHARE ORANGE to color our nation. Unity Day is held during October, and orange is a color commonly identified with that month and season. It is also a color associated with safety and visibility. Everyone's involvement is important! This event goes beyond the school walls to community. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.