Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Crocband Clog, Lemon/White, 8 US
SPORTY, STYLISH AND COMFORTABLE: The Crocs Crocband Clogs feature reliable cushioned comfort, a sporty design, and a variety of energy-boosting colors and graphic designs, making them the Crocs women and men need. Show your stripes LIGHTWEIGHT: These Crocs for men and women are incredibly lightweight, water-friendly and buoyant. The Croslite foam offers an Iconic Crocs Comfort that is perfect for relaxing at home or hanging out at a sports game WHAT SIZE SHOULD I BUY?: These Crocs for women and men offer a relaxed fit and we recommend ordering a size up to the next largest whole size VENTILATION AND DURABILITY: These innovative Crocs clogs for women and men offer a durable build with advanced ventilation and breathability. The design helps drain water and debris when kickin' around in wet conditions MAKE THEM YOUR OWN: These women's and men's Crocs offer a roomy and generous fit that is sure to match your foot. The Crocs clogs can be customized with Jibbitz charms to reflect your own personal flair