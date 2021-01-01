Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Classic Realtree Clog | Camo Shoes, Walnut, 12 US

Advertisement
CLASSIC CAMO CROCS: The Classic Realtree Crocs for men and women create a rugged style with the authentic camouflage print. Design created by Jordan Outdoor Enterprises, Ltd. - 2006 WILDLY COMFORTABLE: From downtime to deep in the woods, these mule clogs are flexible and made of Croslite material for Iconic Crocs Comfort. Ventilation ports add breathability and help quickly shed water and debris WHAT SIZE SHOULD I BUY?: These shoes offer a roomy fit and we recommend ordering a size down to the next largest whole size. The pivoting heel strap offers a secure fit LIGHTWEIGHT: These Crocs for women and men are incredibly lightweight and fun to wear. The shoes' flexible material is perfect for backyard or active adventure wear CROCS SHOES: Crocs clogs' can be customized to your personal flair with Jibbitz charms. The material of the mule is easy to clean, preserving the camo clog graphic, wear after wear