From crocs
Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Classic All Terrain Clog, Espresso, 11 US
CROCS FOR EVERYONE: Crocs Classic All Terrain Clogs have rugged lug outsoles with enhanced tread for increased traction and support. This men's and women's clog is ready for it all, even in the harshest environments LIGHTWEIGHT AND FUN: The Crocs for men and women feature lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort. Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris quickly WHAT SIZE SHOULD I BUY?: These men's and women's Crocs offer a roomy fit and we recommend ordering a size down to the next largest whole size DESIGNED TO FIT: These slip-on clogs are easy to take on and off, while being extremely durable. These Crocs even offer pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit CROCS FOR WOMEN AND MEN: The Crocs Classic All Terrain Clogs are not only the most comfortable shoes for women and men but also easy to clean just using soap and water and allowing for a quick dry