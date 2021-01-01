From crocs
Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Bistro Pro LiteRide Clog | Slip Resistant Work Shoes, Black, 11 US
CROCS AT WORK: Clogs designed with food service, hospitality, and healthcare workers in mind, making great Nursing Shoes or Chef Shoes. They’re light and supportive enough to get you through even the longest shifts EASY TO CLEAN & SLIP RESISTANT: Crocs Bistro clogs are easy to clean by just using soap and water and allowing for a quick dry. Crocs Lock slip-resistant treads come together to serve up the best non-slip shoes for women and men WHAT SIZE SHOULD I BUY?: These work shoes offer a roomy fit and we recommend ordering a size down to the next largest whole size ENCLOSED TOE DESIGN: These Clogs offer an enclosed toe design and thicker metatarsal area to help protect your feet from spills. Contoured footbeds make them the most comfortable shoes for women and men CERTIFIED COMFORTABLE SHOES: Crocs that are fully ASTM F2913-11 tested, CE Certified. Meets or exceeds EN ISO 20347:2012, OB, SRC