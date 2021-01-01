From malin + goetz
Malin + Goetz Unisex Dark Rum Scented Candle 9 oz Fragrances 891211000268
An intoxicating, beautifully-scented candle Inspired by the old world bay rum first used by sailors traveling through the Caribbean Captures the essence of long days spent in the tropical sun & late nights with friends Made with a natural wax blend for a clean, slow burn that lasts 60 hours Vegan & cruelty-free Caution: Burn on a heat resistant surface. Do not drop foreign matter or wick-trimmings into candle. Burn in an open area away from drafts. Keep candle burning within sight. Keep out of reach of children & pets Design house: Malin + Goetz. Scent name: Dark Rum Scented Candle. Gender: Unisex. Category: Perfume. SubType: Scented Candle. Size: 9 oz. Barcode: 891211000268. Malin + Goetz Unisex Dark Rum Scented Candle 9 oz Fragrances 891211000268. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.