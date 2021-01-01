PUMA Unisex PUMA 3 Polyurethane Watch, Color: Black & White (Model: P6011)

Launched in 1948 in Germany, Puma is a leading sports brand and has set out on a mission of being “Forever Faster”. Puma aims high, and when goals are acheived the brand aims ever higher; all to acheive one thing: to be the Fastest sports brand in the world. Prioritizing style and sports-focused functionality, PUMA watches are designed to fit both your wrist and your lifestyle. So, whether you’re hitting the gym, working out at the track, or running errands, our fresh patterns and shiny metallic accents will help elevate your everyday look. PUMA's Digital 40mm watch features a negative digital display dial, LCD movement and black polyurethane band. Round polycarbonate case, with a negative display dial. Multicolor, polyurethane band. Water resistant up to 100m: Can be worn bathing, swimming or snorkeling and shallow diving.